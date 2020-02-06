Love Island: Shaughna admits she’s ‘scared’ ahead of Casa Amor recoupling

Host Laura Whitmore returns to the Villa tonight for the dramatic recoupling

Tonight, Love Island fans are in for a dramatic episode as the Casa Amor recoupling begins.

On this evening’s episode, the boys and the girls must all decide if they want to remain in their couples, or choose to recouple with one of the 12 new entries.

In the main villa, Paige and Shaughna seem committed to their current partners – with neither of them opting to couple up with a new islander.

Shaughna says: “I’m so scared about putting that trust into someone.”

Paige replies: “Everybody is.”

Paige’s partner Finley has been behaving himself in Casa Amor – avoiding romantic interactions with any new girls and sleeping outside.

When Luke T admits – about Siânnise – that him returning from Casa Amor alone would be a big step in their relationship, saying: “It will probably make it clear that we’re exclusive,” Finn replies: “I was thinking that but I didn’t want to say it…”

“I’m really hoping Paige has stuck with me – it’s just waiting, waiting to see the outcome.”

However, Shaughna’s partner Callum has not been doing the same. It is widely speculated by fans that Callum will choose to recouple with model Molly.

The duo have shared a number of kisses in the Casa Amor villa, and Callum has admitted that his head has been turned.

Host Laura Whitmore returns to the Villa tonight, for the much-anticipated recoupling.

Laura tells those currently in the Main Villa: “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a massive decision to make.”

“I’m now going to ask you one by one if you’d like to stick with your current partner, who’s been living in Casa Amor for the last few days, or if you’d like to recouple with one of these boys standing in front of you.”

“The boys have also had to make the decision of whether to stick with you, or recouple with one of the girls in Casa Amor.”

Laura adds: “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys have decided to do.”

Catch all the drama tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.