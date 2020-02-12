Love Island: Shaughna admits she has feelings for Luke M

“When things didn’t work out with Natalia, I was a little bit like, yessss…”

In a shocking twist, tonight’s episode of Love Island will see Shaughna admit that she has feelings for Luke M.

Shaughna enjoyed a date with new boy Jamie yesterday, but admits to Mike that she has her eye on someone who has been in the villa all along.

Shaughna admits: “Do you know who I do get along with? Luke M…”

Mike replies: “He’s a cool guy. Do you think you could possibly go there?”

“I don’t know,” Shaughan replies.

Mike asks: “Have you ever spoken to him like that? It’s food for thought…”

Shaughna says: “I think since Jamie has come into the villa and been chatting to me and what not, it’s made me realise some things. I think I might have some feelings for Luke M…”

Mike then approaches Finn and Paige with the information about Shaughna’s crush.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Paige says: “Initially I was shocked. But maybe when you put all the pieces together, I’m shocked I’ve not seen it before.”

“Every time he walks by, Shaughna drops him comments, every time he’s there, they flirt.”

“She married him in the Snog, Marry… Pie game. Maybe the signs have been there and we’ve just never asked the question. So it’ll be interesting to see how this pans out.”

Shaughna then reveals to Paige and Finn that she was delighted when things didn’t work out with Natalia and Luke M.

“When things didn’t work out with Natalia, I was a little bit like, yessss…,” she confessed.

Paige asks: “Why would you not stand up and be counted?” and Shaughna replies: “Because I love Demi.”

Paige says: “You know Demi, she’s going to be understanding. You need to say to Demi first before you say to Luke… you’ve got nothing to lose.”

Tune in to see all the drama tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.