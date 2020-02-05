Sophie Piper and Connor Durman are rekindling their relationship outside of the villa

Love Island: Rochelle Humes reveals what she thinks of Connor Durman

Love Island stars Sophie Piper and Connor Durman are attempting to rekindle their relationship outside the villa.

The duo were coupled up on the show, before Connor was voted off and Sophie opted to continue without him.

Sophie is extremely close to her family, including her sisters Lilli Piper and Rochelle Humes.

Sophie revealed that Connor has met her family – and her sisters are impressed.

Speaking to The Sun, Sophie said:

“They had a brief meeting with Connor yesterday and they said he was lovely.”

The couple reportedly stayed in the same hotel after their stint on Aftersun, but stayed in separate rooms.

The duo appear to be making a go of their relationship outside of the show, as they were pictured holding hands and leaving the Aftersun filming in a taxi together.

Sophie also met a number of Connors friends.