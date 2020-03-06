Love Island reject sparks rumours she’s dating fellow contestant

She was unlucky in love during her time in the villa

Love Island reject Eve Gale has sparked rumours she’s dating fellow contestant Jamie Clayton.

The blonde beauty was the first Islander to leave the villa, dashing her hopes of finding love on the show.

But after the most recent series ended, Eve got the chance to meet Jamie, who joined the show later in the series as a bombshell.

And it looks like the pair have hit it off, as she enjoyed a cosy dinner date in Manchester this week.

Jamie shared a photo of them on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Twinning with angel face x.”

Fuelling rumours they’re an item, fellow Islander Demi Jones commented, “Two babess.”

Eve’s twin sister Jess also commented, “Woooo!”