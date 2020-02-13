Love Island: Paige confronts Finley about Casa Amor ‘regrets’

Things are tense in the villa tonight...

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the couples discuss the fall out from the News Splash challenge.

Paige is on the offence, after a headline revealed that fans thought Finn’s head would turn in Casa Amor.

Tonight, Paige and Finn discuss the headline’s impact on their relationship.

Finn says: “I have not done one thing in Casa Amor that I regret.”

“Whatever I did, was respectful to you the whole time. I feel like I’ve come back here with my head held high knowing I’ve respected you and I’ve gone about things in a way that I’m proud of.”

“My head wasn’t turned. All I care about is how you feel and how I feel.”

Paige replies: “I’ve told you how I feel… The headline, in black and white… what do you want me to take from that?”

Finn says: “I understand why you feel like that, but all Casa Amor did is make me realise how much I was into you.”

Meanwhile, Molly and Callum are also in crisis talks, after the challenge revealed that fans think Callum will cheat on Molly.

“I’ve been cheated on, I can’t be arsed again. If you’ve had that conversation or anything like that, I’d rather you said as I can’t be arsed,” she says.

Callum insists: “I’m telling you, we’re not all d*ckheads. I am reassuring you now.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.