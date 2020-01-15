Love Island: Ollie Williams’ sister hounded by ‘threatening’ online trolls

"The amount of vile threats/comments I alone have received is not ok."

The sister of Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has revealed that she and her brother have been on the receiving end of violent threats and hate comments.

The criminology student made the decision to leave the show on day three, amid controversial images resurfacing which show his engaging in hunting.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa.”

His sister Eloise has taken to Instagram to share her shock at the level of hateful threats she has seen online.

“I’m honestly shocked I have to write this but anyone watching that show knows the effects online abuse can have on individuals but not just them, their families too.”

“The amount of vile threats/comments I alone have received is not ok.”

“I’m fed up of watching the same people preach about mental health and male suicides rising to then use their accounts to write hateful comments about someone’s image. Please think about who your words could be affecting next time!!”

She then shared a screenshot of a troll’s message that read: “Lol good cos you’re a stupid Tory c**t.”

Eloise wrote over the message: “Right seeing as it hasn’t stopped: anyone who sends abuse to me now shall be uploaded for all the world to see, let’s see if you continue when you know your friends could see it.”

Ollie reportedly left the show after realising that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.