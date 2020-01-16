Love Island: New boy Connagh Howard’s movie star past revealed

He is currently focused on modelling

Despite marketing himself as a model, Cardiff based Love Island bombshell Connagh Howard has an impressive past in acting.

The islander starred in 2011 film Hunky Dory, which also featured Minnie Driver and Hinterland’s Tom Rhys Harries.

He also featured in Welsh drama TV series Keeping Faith.

The successful series ran from 2017 for two seasons.

When asked in his Love Island interview what his claim to fame was, Connagh was modest about his acting experiences.

“I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him,” he said.

“In the ad we are both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he’s a big boy!”

The star is currently focused on his modelling career – and is represented by W Model Management.

He has featured in campaigns for Abercrombie and Fitch, as well as in an editorial spread for Desnudo Magazine.