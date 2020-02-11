Love Island: Nas opens up about his future with Eva outside the villa

"I’m excited to see what the future holds."

Love Island: Nas opens up about his future with Eva outside the...

Nas and Eva officially left the Love Island villa last night.

The couple, who met in Casa Amor, received the second-fewest public votes on the night, and were eliminated from the series alongside Rebecca and Jordan.

Despite being voted off the show, the couple both feel that they found something special with one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nas Majeed (@nas_jm) on Feb 7, 2020 at 3:55pm PST

Of their future together, Nas said: “The fact that she is affectionate with me is really encouraging.”

“There’s no real pressure on it at this point. We are from similar areas back home, we do get on like a house on fire.”

“She’d fit in really well with my friends… I feel like she’s the female version of me. She just dishes it out, the banter, it’s really nice, we bounce off each other, it’s not soppy all the time.”

“I’m excited to see what the future holds. The whole purpose of Love Island is to find someone you have a genuine connection with…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Zapico (@evazapico) on Feb 1, 2020 at 2:56pm PST

Eva echoed his sentiments, saying: “I want to take things slow because being together 24/7, I feel like I’ve known him for

three years and it’s been a week!”

“I don’t want to rush too much into things but I wouldn’t be

with him the way I am if I didn’t see something so I do see a future with him.”

“I did say that going for Nas was a risk, especially with the Demi situation, and I remember saying ‘With risk comes reward.’ We’ve been booted out, but at least I left with Nas.”

“We have a genuine connection and we do get along so well. I’m excited to see where things go. I have no regrets. I followed my heart at the end of the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nas Majeed (@nas_jm) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:39pm PST

Despite their attraction to one another, they did not have the easiest time in the villa. When Nas returned from Casa Amor, Demi (who he had been coupled up with previously) was waiting alone for his return.

“I felt awful,” Nas revealed.

“She dealt with it so maturely and she was so considerate of mine and Eva’s situation. The fact they got on as well really made me appreciate how big of a character and how nice Demi is.”

Tune in to Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.