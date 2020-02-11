"What Callum did was a bit out of order."

Love Island: Jamie plans to give Callum a 'talking to' over his treatment of Shaughna

On tonight’s Love Island Shaughna gets a text, inviting her on a date with brand new bombshell Jamie Clayton.

Shaughna is excited for her date, joking: “I said my first celebrity crush was Jamie Mitchell from EastEnders.”

“If he’s a scaffolder, I’m running. If he’s from Manchester, I’m running.”

Jamie and Shaughna embark on a date at a stunning vineyard to indulge in a pot of wine tasting.

Shaughna quizzes him, asking “Have you ever considered being a scaffolder?” to which Jamie replies “no.”

Shaughna asks: “Are you related to any scaffolders?” and again Jamie says no.

Jamie then divulges that he is considering talking to Callum about his treatment of Shaughna.

Callum and Sahughna were coupled up for a number of weeks before Callum kissed model Molly in Casa Amor and dumped Shaughna in favour of her. He has been criticised by fans of the series for disregarding Shaughna’s feelings about the situation.

Jamie says: “I think Nas went about things the right way. I think what Callum did was a bit out of order.”

“My plans when I go in are to talk to him… I think you’re too smart for him if I’m going to be honest.”

Shaughna says of Callum ending things with her: “I think he’s done me a favour” – and Jamie agrees.

Shaughna heads back to the Villa at the end of the date, and tells the girls:

“He was firing some banter back. Kind of left me a little bit speechless to be completely honest. Anyone that leaves me speechless is doing well.”

