Love Island: FIVE couples are up for elimination

Last night it was revealed that five Love Island couples are now up for elimination.

The show is just one week away from the live final, and it’s time to whittle down the contestants to discover the finalists.

Luke received a text letting the islanders know that as a couple, they would have to vote for the two couples they thought deserved to be up for elimination.

Each couple nominated two others based on their compatibility.

Only Siannise Fudge and Luke T and Paige Turley and Finn Tapp did not receive any nominations, and so are safe from elimination.

Demi Jones and Luke M and Jamie Clayton and Natalia Zoppa received the most nominations.

Jamie Clayton and Natalia Zoppa were seen by the other islanders to be the least genuine couple as they have not known each other for long, both being villa newcomers.

Voting is now open to the public, who must vote to save their favourite couple.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale and Molly Smith and Callum Jones are also up for elimination.