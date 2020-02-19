Love Island: Finn and Paige make a major commitment on their final date

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Finn and Paige are sent on their final date of the series.
The couple, who are now boyfriend and girlfriend, take a huge step in their relationship by admitting that they are “falling” for one another – with Finn proposing that they move in together after the series ends.
The pair go on a scenic date on a secluded island in the South African Atlantic coast.
While there, Finn admits that there are things he “loves” about partner Paige.
“What I love about you is how happy you make me, you laugh all day long,” he says.
Paige asks: “Have you caught the feels?”
Finn replies: “100%… I just feel that living here with you 24/7, to not be with you 24/7, I’d hate it.”
Finn reveals that he wants to move in with Paige after the show.
“I do maybe want to try and find a place [together]… I want to do all that stuff with. I want to take you on holiday, I want to move in with you, I want to get a wee dog with you.”
He adds: “I’ve felt feelings I didn’t think I would.”
Paige shares his sentiments, saying: “I feel very smitten. It’s going on the right path… and maybe I’ve tripped and I’m tumbling… falling…”
Finn agrees: “I’m glad you’ve said it, it’s a strong word, I do believe like you I’ve tripped, I’m tumbling… falling.”
Paige laughs before the couple share a kiss, saying: “Pucker up big boy!”
Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.