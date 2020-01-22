“If a new girl was to come in..."

Love Island: Finley reveals his head could be turned by newbie Rebecca

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, fans are set to be shocked as Finley admits that his head could be turned.

The Oxford City sportsman is currently coupled up with Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley.

The pair have been enjoying a cosy coupling, but Finn is set to be pulled for a chat by new bombshell Rebecca on tonight’s episode.

During the private chat, Rebecca asks Finn where his head isa t when it comes to Paige.

The modelesque newcomer queries whether he could be tempted by a new arrival.

Finn admits: “If a new girl was to come in who had an interest in me, then I would definitely see that through, get to know her.”

“It would certainly be something I would have a look at.”

He adds: “I’m more than happy to get to know you and see where we go from there.”

Rebecca replies: “Yeah, I’m with you.”

Meanwhile, Paige tells Callum her thoughts on Finn talking to Rebecca:

“If someone does come in here and give him any attention, his head would be ready to turn.”

Later in the Beach Hut, she admits: “I’m playing it really cool with him. I’m like yeah, get to know her, find her really funny and find her hair so good looking… but I’m playing it cool.”