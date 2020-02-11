Love Island fans think bombshell Jamie will ‘pull a Greg’ on Shaughna

Bombshell Greg O'Shea won the show after just 10 days in the villa

Last night Love Island teased the entrance of a brand new bombshell Jamie Clayton.

Ahead of his entrance, the 28-year-old revealed he has his eyes on single girl Shaughna Phillips who had her heart broken by Callum Jones when he returned from Casa Amor with new girl Molly Smith.

Fans, however, were quick to call out the new boy and claim he is only interested in Shaughna to win the show.

They even compared him to last year’s contestant Greg O’Shea who won the programme alongside Amber Gill.

Greg entered the villa as a bombshell after Amber’s heart was broken when the boy she was coupled up with returned from Casa Amor with a new girl.

After winning the show together, Greg reportedly broke up with Amber via text message just hours before the pair were set to appear on RTE’s The Late Late Show.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Jamie the new Greg confirmed. Free passage to 50k. Just has to be nice to Shaughna.”

“Jamie better not be another Greg where he woos the girl, wins the 50k then dumps her less than a month together so he can ‘focus on his career’,” tweeted another.

