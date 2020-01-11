Home Top Story Love Island fans start petition to REMOVE Ollie Williams from show’s line-up

Fans of the show are not impressed with the 23-year-old's alleged hunting hobby

Kendra Becker
Love Island fans have started a petition to remove Ollie Williams from the show’s line-up.

The brand new winter version of the show kicks off on Sunday night, and 23-year-old Ollie is set to enter the villa alongside 11 other contestants.

However, fans have begged ITV bosses to boot Ollie off the show, after he was exposed as an alleged big game hunter.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the Love Island hopeful can be see posing next to a number of dead animals.

The Instagram account that posted the photos was deleted before Ollie was announced as a Love Island Winter contestant.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s disgusting. These are vulnerable animals. Why would you do that, let alone try and promote it? He’s so arrogant, so entitled and thinks he’s God’s gift to women.”

In response to the photos, fans have started a petition on Change.org to “Remove Ollie Williams from Winter Love Island for Trophy Hunting!”

People have also criticised Ollie on Twitter, including former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson, who is a huge animal lover.

Sharing the story in a tweet, Lucy branded him “disgusting”.

In response to The Sun’s story, a source close to Ollie said: “It is categorically untrue to suggest Ollie is involved in hunting for sport. Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.”

“Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.”

“There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.”

“At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game,” they added.

