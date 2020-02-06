Love Island fans slam Eva as a ‘user’ as she gets close to Nas ahead of recoupling

Home Top Story Love Island fans slam Eva as a ‘user’ as she gets close...

Fans think the Casa Amor bombshell is using Nas to get into the main villa

Clodagh Meaney
Love Island fans have slammed Casa Amor new girl Eva as a “user.”

The 21-year-old recruitment consultant has been getting close to Nas as his head is potentially turned following a whirlwind romance with Demi Jones.

Nas, who has been branded the Dr. Alex of this season, failed to find a connection with any of the female Islanders until Demi entered the villa as a bombshell.

The pair grew closer and closer eventually sharing a romantic kiss.

Since the builder headed to Casa Amor, he had three of the new girls show an interest him, and fans believe that one in particular is using him to get into the main villa.

In last night’s episode the beauty wanted to kiss Nas but being ever the gentleman, he refused to show her any affection before having a proper conversation with Demi who is in the main villa with six new boys.

However, he seems to have changed his mind as tonight the pair snog.

Taking to Twitter fans expressed their disappointment in his head turning and branded Eva as a user.

 

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.

