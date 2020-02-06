Love Island fans slam Eva as a ‘user’ as she gets close to Nas ahead of recoupling

Fans think the Casa Amor bombshell is using Nas to get into the main villa

Love Island fans have slammed Casa Amor new girl Eva as a “user.”

The 21-year-old recruitment consultant has been getting close to Nas as his head is potentially turned following a whirlwind romance with Demi Jones.

Nas, who has been branded the Dr. Alex of this season, failed to find a connection with any of the female Islanders until Demi entered the villa as a bombshell.

The pair grew closer and closer eventually sharing a romantic kiss.

Since the builder headed to Casa Amor, he had three of the new girls show an interest him, and fans believe that one in particular is using him to get into the main villa.

In last night’s episode the beauty wanted to kiss Nas but being ever the gentleman, he refused to show her any affection before having a proper conversation with Demi who is in the main villa with six new boys.

However, he seems to have changed his mind as tonight the pair snog.

Taking to Twitter fans expressed their disappointment in his head turning and branded Eva as a user.

Sorry for Nas if he leaves Demi for Eva. She’s using him! He better run back to Demi if he makes that mistake tonight #loveisland — _HALF Human (@DefNotYourMate) February 6, 2020

This Eva girl doesn’t like Nas. Naaa I’m sorry but she’s using him knowing he will sway if he has the right things said to him. The queen Demi deserves better. I’m so pissed. As a fellow Asian I feel like hitting him with my shoe #loveisland — thank-yous are so often bittersweet (@rockysafterglow) February 6, 2020

Eva is using Nas just to get in the main villa!!! Really thought him and Demi were something good!!!😩😩😩😩 #LoveIsland — Yemi Robinson (@Yemsta89) February 5, 2020

I can’t see any banter between nas and Eva… it’s just dead , nas and Demi have a way better connection, also Eva is deffo using nas to get into the villa 😂🌚 #loveisland @LoveIsland — .. (@lwestiex) February 5, 2020

Eva is using Nas to get back in the villa #loveisland — Caiinah (@_Chanelxx_) February 5, 2020

Eva and Nas really don’t have a spark or connection, I don’t see no chemistry they’re more like friends. She doesn’t even like him like that she’s just using him as a ticket for the villa and he’s actually falling for it #loveisland — 🤪🤪🤪 (@aliyaaaaxx) February 5, 2020

Eva is using Nas just to get into the main villa as it’s her easy way it…there I said it 🤷🏻‍♀️#loveisland — nicole (@nicoleeevb) February 5, 2020

Nas got so caught up in the way Eva looks he hasn’t realised they barely have any chemistry & if anything she’s just using him to get in to the villa. What a dumb dumb.#LoveIsland 😂 — Kay-D MusiQ (@KayDMusiQ) February 5, 2020

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.