Love Island: Fans react to news of tomorrow’s Casa Amor recoupling

Fans have been reacting en masse to the recoupling news

Love Island fans have reacted to the revelation that tomorrow night, the Casa Amor recoupling will take place.

The original boys and girls will have to decide whether or not to recouple with any of the 12 new villa entries.

However, as they are all already in couples =, anyone who opts for a newcomer could cause drama by dumpling their partner.

People that are saying Nas and Eva have more “banter” than Nas and Demi, are we watching the same show?!?! #LoveIsland — Amy (@amylittlerx) February 5, 2020

Some couples, like Paige and Finley, appear to be on steady ground, avoiding getting to know the newcomers in a romantic sense.

Others, such as Nas and Demi, have the backing of fans to make their romance happen, but their heads are both being turned.

However, most of the islanders are not in stable couples, and this recoupling could see the most islanders ever sharing the same villa.

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt it’s that Paige has a brilliant taste in men #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h5PPHS24j4 — Cath💛 6⭐️🏆 (@CathElizabethx) February 5, 2020

Others, such as Shaughna, are hoping that their partners will remain faithful but are set to be disappointed.

Fans have been reacting en masse to the recoupling news as Casa Amor draws to a close:

I hope they all find out that Finn was the only boy who slept outside 👌🏻👏🏻 #LoveIsland — Luce (@LuceValentine1) February 5, 2020

Callum walking into the villa with Molly tomorrow #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cl8H8wWULY — Jonas Bean (@BeanJonas) February 5, 2020

I’m so mad at these OG girls for not hooking up with these new Casa Amor guys. Dumb move gworls 🙄 #LoveIsland — Priscilla stan account (@theestallionmd) February 5, 2020

Nah Shaughna on the sofa while Callum gets arm tickles… and also anyone else feel like mike was spurring Callum on so he doesn’t look a bad guy #loveisland — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) February 5, 2020

don’t get too comfy we’re voting you out next x #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eNkN7v4rrA — beth🧚🏼‍♀️ (@_bethshirlaw) February 5, 2020

Jess to Shaughna; “he’ll come back alone” Callum in Casa Amor ……. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FfHk6yr3JE — Crystal Hill (@CrystalHill141) February 5, 2020