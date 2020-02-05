Home Top Story Love Island: Fans react to news of tomorrow’s Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island: Fans react to news of tomorrow’s Casa Amor recoupling

Fans have been reacting en masse to the recoupling news

Sarah Magliocco
Love Island fans have reacted to the revelation that tomorrow night, the Casa Amor recoupling will take place.

The original boys and girls will have to decide whether or not to recouple with any of the 12 new villa entries.

However, as they are all already in couples =, anyone who opts for a newcomer could cause drama by dumpling their partner.

Some couples, like Paige and Finley, appear to be on steady ground, avoiding getting to know the newcomers in a romantic sense.

Others, such as Nas and Demi, have the backing of fans to make their romance happen, but their heads are both being turned.

However, most of the islanders are not in stable couples, and this recoupling could see the most islanders ever sharing the same villa.

Others, such as Shaughna, are hoping that their partners will remain faithful but are set to be disappointed.

Fans have been reacting en masse to the recoupling news as Casa Amor draws to a close:

