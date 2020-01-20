Home Top Story Love Island fans react as bombshell Rebecca makes SHOCK entrance

Her entrance will go down in Love Island history

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Tonight, the Love Island villa was shaken up by a shock entrance during the hotly anticipated Dirty Dancing challenge.

New bombshell Rebecca made a surprise entrance at the end of the girls’ sexy dance routines, much to the islanders’ shock.

The stunning brunette strutted her stuff in her introduction to the boys, dressed in a minuscule Grecian goddess costume.

Between the girls’ reactions to the new arrival, to the news that she would be taking Connor and Callum on dates, viewers had plenty of opinions about the new arrival’s sultry showdown.

Both Callum and Connor had their heart rates raised the most by Rebecca’s moves – leaving some of the girls unimpressed.

Check out some of the live reactions to the bombshell entrance:

 

