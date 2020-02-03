Home Top Story Love Island fans DISGUSTED by cocktail challenge

It was rather vile to be fair

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
Love Island fans were disgusted by tonight’s cocktail race challenge.

The show saw Casa Amor compete with the main Villa in a game that involved the Islanders passing mouthfuls of cocktails into each others mouths in a bid to win a party.

A line of Islanders had to move a four different cocktails from one glass to another, passing it down the line from mouth to mouth.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their disgust at the challenge for being unhygienic.

“That cocktail challenge was mortified to watch,” wrote one expressing their embarrassment.

“That challenge!! VILE imagine being at the end of that line,” wrote another


Six new boys and six new girls arrived on the show for the brand new Casa Amor twist.

Love Island returns tomorrow night on Virgin Media One at 9 pm.

