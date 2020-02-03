Love Island fans DISGUSTED by cocktail challenge

It was rather vile to be fair

Love Island fans were disgusted by tonight’s cocktail race challenge.

The show saw Casa Amor compete with the main Villa in a game that involved the Islanders passing mouthfuls of cocktails into each others mouths in a bid to win a party.

A line of Islanders had to move a four different cocktails from one glass to another, passing it down the line from mouth to mouth.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their disgust at the challenge for being unhygienic.

“That cocktail challenge was mortified to watch,” wrote one expressing their embarrassment.

“That challenge!! VILE imagine being at the end of that line,” wrote another

That cocktail challenge was mortified to watch #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/8KAyvQkave — Miss Kellz (@Misskellybabi89) February 3, 2020

That challenge!! VILE imagine being at the end of that line. Think i internally vomited😂 #LoveIsland — Aimee (@aimee2011rogers) February 3, 2020

NO ONE ENJOYS WATCHING THE SPITTING IN THE MOUTH CHALLENGES MAKES YOU WANNA GET SICK 😷#LoveIsland — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) February 3, 2020

I don’t get the producers obsession with all the challenges involving spitting in eachothers mouth… do you not have ANY other ideas?🤢 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QNhUVXmZR0 — #streamobsession (@kimjonginislove) February 3, 2020

nah these saliva exchange challenges are absolutely revolting 🤢 #loveisland — princess diana stan account (@drippinmayo) February 3, 2020

These challenges are nasty af. I would have voted myself off the island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3nfk0GKGeN — kennedy (@itskennedyyyyy) February 3, 2020



Six new boys and six new girls arrived on the show for the brand new Casa Amor twist.

Love Island returns tomorrow night on Virgin Media One at 9 pm.