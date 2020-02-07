Love Island fans convinced Shaughna Phillips has LEFT the villa after brutal recoupling

Fans of the show are heartbroken for her

Love Island fans are convinced Shaughna Phillips has left the villa, after she was brutally dumped by Callum Jones during last night’s shock recoupling.

At the very end of Thursday night’s episode, viewers watched Callum walk back into the main villa with new girl Molly Smith – who he grew close to in Casa Amor.

While we didn’t get to see her full reaction as the show ended on a cliffhanger, Shaughna looked devastated, and now rumours are rife that she’s quit the show.

One fan tweeted: “Rumour has it Shaughna has left the villa, which is why there’s no preview of the next episode 👀 #LoveIsland.”

Rumour has it Shaughna has left the villa, which is why there’s no preview of the next episode 👀 #LoveIsland — DJ Nate (@DjNateUK) February 6, 2020

allegedly shaughna has left the villa 💔💔 this is actually sad but the show must go on!! ⚠️⚠️girls listen stop trying to be mothers to your b/fs it’s a turn off ⚠️⚠️ #LoveIsland — SUBSCRIBE TO MY YT: Dymund 🇨🇩 (@MissDymund) February 6, 2020

UK gossip tv said shaughna has left the villa is this facts ??? #LoveIsland — Siobhán (@_siobhanc) February 6, 2020

Words on the street is that Shaughna has left the villa. I feel bad for her bcos she said she always pick the scums and it did happen again. It will affect her next relationship. She needs someone she won’t have to force to do anything. It’s so sad. #Lovelsland — AYOMI (@AyomiimoyA) February 7, 2020

So Shaughna has left the villa? Kinda disappointed #LoveIsland — shannon (@_Shanboo12_) February 6, 2020

Wait what apparently Shaughna has left the villa ?! #LoveIsland — Tracey and 99 others (@tracey_km) February 6, 2020

Another wrote: “Words on the street is that Shaughna has left the villa. I feel bad for her bcos she said she always pick the scums and it did happen again. It will affect her next relationship. She needs someone she won’t have to force to do anything. It’s so sad.” [sic]

Shaughna has gained a lot of fans during her time in the villa, and viewers praised her last night for keeping her cool when Callum arrived back from Casa Amor with Molly.

Taking a deep breath, viewers watched Shaughna tell herself, “It’s fine,” as her fellow Islanders gasped around her.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.