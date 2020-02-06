Home Top Story Love Island fans are in UPROAR after tonight’s Casa Amor recoupling

Fans have been left shocked by the recoupling

Sarah Magliocco
ITV

Love Island fans have taken to social media to share their feelings about tonight’s Casa Amor recoupling.

After tonight’s recoupling, only two couples remained intact – Paige and Finn and Siânnise and Luke T.

Jess recoupled with Ched, Mike recoupled with Priscilla, Luke M recoupled with Natalia, and Rebecca recoupled with Jordan.

Islanders Demi and Shaughna were left single, as Nas and Callum coupled up with newcomers Molly and Eva.

Fans have been reacting to the recoupling online – and many viewers are less than impressed with some of the contestants.

