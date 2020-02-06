Love Island fans are in UPROAR after tonight’s Casa Amor recoupling

Fans have been left shocked by the recoupling

Love Island fans have taken to social media to share their feelings about tonight’s Casa Amor recoupling.

After tonight’s recoupling, only two couples remained intact – Paige and Finn and Siânnise and Luke T.

Jess recoupled with Ched, Mike recoupled with Priscilla, Luke M recoupled with Natalia, and Rebecca recoupled with Jordan.

Everyone girlfriend looking at their boyfriend right now after watching #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IC99f1H9Bo — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) February 6, 2020

Islanders Demi and Shaughna were left single, as Nas and Callum coupled up with newcomers Molly and Eva.

Fans have been reacting to the recoupling online – and many viewers are less than impressed with some of the contestants.

There’s no tomorrow night preview coz Shaugna killed everyone #loveisland — Kim Louise. (@Kimasobiii) February 6, 2020

Everyone from Casa Amor hearing Shaughna wanted to stick with Callum #loveisland pic.twitter.com/k5daKL3Rhb — Emma (@emma_louise911) February 6, 2020

Me in bed tonight thinking about how Shaughna’s doing over in South Africa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rdxuexelib — lucy ✨ (@lcatherine6) February 6, 2020

Hope Ched backs it when Shaughna throws that first punch #loveisland — tiwa (@Funkeee_Tee) February 6, 2020

she didn’t even break down, your a bad bitch sis #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KW1rNG4wL5 — s (@safaldn) February 6, 2020

me knowing that shaugna & demi are hurting right now and i can’t do anything about it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/30rwAeINgS — 🦋İkra (@fxx1y) February 6, 2020