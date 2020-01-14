Love Island fans are fuming with Jess and Eve for their constant hair twirling

The twins can't keep their hands off their tresses

Love Island fans are really annoyed with twins Jess and Eve for constantly twirling their hair.

The 20-year-old twins sport matching long blonde tresses, they simply can’t stop playing with it, and it did not go unnoticed.

Taking their new men out on dates for the first time, Jess and Eve sat opposite Mike and Callum.

As the date went on, there was barely a scene from the date where the two didn’t have their fingers in their locks.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dislike of their habit, and mocked it hilariously.

“Have these twins got nits?” asked one tweeter, while another suggested making their habit into drinking game.

have these twins got nits? They CANNOT stop touching their hair #LoveIsland — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) January 14, 2020

So I made a tally of how many time’s thing 1 and thing 2 touched their hair on the date:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MDnQXSXEQn — Lizzie Crowley (@CrowleyLizzie) January 14, 2020

Can the twins not go TWO SECONDS without touching their hair. Like do they have nits or something 🤔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nCPCJP7fxs — mole rat. (@_maroe) January 14, 2020

If the twins don’t stop touching their stupid hair im going to fly to south Africa and pull their damn extensions out while they sleep #LoveIsland — Stephanie Soteriou 🛸 (@StephanieRiou) January 14, 2020

The twins hair touching drives me insane #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lHdaRC0m09 — Caitlin (@captaincaitlinx) January 14, 2020