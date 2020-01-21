The twins were trolled after it appeared that they argued over Callum

Love Island: Eve opens up about fighting with her twin over Callum

Eve Gale has opened up about her experience in the Love Island villa – and leaving her identical twin Jess behind.

Eve defended herself and her twin after many viewers criticised them for arguing over who got to couple up with Callum during the first week of the show.

In their entrance interview for the show, the sisters claimed to never fight or dispute over men.

Speaking on Aftersun last night, Eve told Irish presenter Laura Whitmore that she doesn’t consider the “argument” they had on Love Island to be an argument at all.

“For me I don’t see that as an argument at all. When me and Jess argue, we argue.”

“I think we were both making the decision between the two and we were both trying to find out each other’s agendas.”

”I thought she was saying ‘you to Callum’ because she wanted Mike. I was trying to be kind.”

“It was just a bickering. Our arguments can get much worse than that.”

She added: “With me I kind of let things slide more. I leave things where Jess would want to settle things.”

She explained that she has no regrets about her time in the villa, saying: “Anything I felt I was feeling at the time. Just no regrets.”