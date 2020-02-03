Love Island: Eve Gale reveals Jess has received DEATH THREATS for kissing Mike

Eve Gale has taken to Instagram to share that her sister Jess, who is currently in the Love Island villa, has received a number of death threats.

Jess kissed fellow islander Mike on the show over the weekend, and since the kiss, Eve says that Jess’ social media accounts have been over run with abuse.

Sharing screenshots of the trolling, Eve clapped back at the online bullies.

“Although someone can appear to have themselves together you don’t know what they are going through behind closed doors.”

“Abuse like this can destroy a person. THINK BEFORE YOU TYPE.”

“And these are the same people who would post about mental health and write RIP posts if anyone in the limelight was to commit suicide.”

“Honestly it’s disgusting. My sister has been sent 100s of death threats and abuse and it actually makes me sick. why are people so damn weird and nasty.”

“Never in my life have I understood what brings anyone to actually take the time to send death threats and abuse before you write messages like this take a look at yourself and ask why you are really doing it and the intentions behind it.”

“Because although people might appear strong and confident you don’t know what damage it can do.”

The twins were a plot twist on the show this series, before Eve was booted from the show. Jess is currently in Casa Amor.