Love Island couple ‘on the rocks’ after getting into huge row on night out

Friends are reportedly worried they won't last much longer

Love Island couple ‘on the rocks’ after getting into huge row on...

Love Island’s Callum Jones and Molly Smith are reportedly on the rocks, after getting into a huge row on a night out in Manchester.

The couple were parting at BLVD over the weekend when “things got heated”, and Molly ended up leaving the club on her own.

An insider told The Sun: “Callum and Molly were on a boozy night with some of the other Islanders. After dinner they headed to a club but things got heated.”

“Molly and Callum were really arguing so she decided to leave without him.”

“She was picked up by a mate and he came stumbling out on his own ranting about their argument.”

The source added: “They have already made up and have put on a loved up display on Instagram, but friends think things are pretty rocky and are worried they won’t last much longer.”

The news comes after Callum said Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott would be the first couple to split from this year’s series.