Love Island contestant shares video of himself hunting deer – after previously denying ‘trophy hunter’ claims

People aren't going to be happy about this

Love Island 2019 contestant Ollie Williams has posted a video of himself hunting deer, after previously denying claims that he’s a trophy hunter.

The 23-year-old quit the dating show after just three days earlier this year, claiming he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

His exit came after a petition was launched online to have him removed from the villa, after photos surfaced of him posing next to dead animals.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Ollie said in a statement: “Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK.”

“I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.”

“I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer,” he said.

“I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe. These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.”

Two months after the controversy, Ollie has posted a video of himself shooting deer on his YouTube channel.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ollie said he wanted to start filling his freezer “with the healthiest meat going.”

In the video, Ollie films himself going to a gun shop to buy bullets, before he stalks and shoots a deer in the countryside.

At the end of the video, Ollie is seen hanging the dead animal inside a giant fridge.

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: