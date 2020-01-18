Love Island: Connor Durman’s ex accuses him of being ‘unfaithful’ and ‘money driven’

Love Island: Connor Durman’s ex accuses him of being ‘unfaithful’ and ‘money...

Connor Durman’s ex-girlfriend Stevie-Leigh Pich has accused him of being unfaithful.

The 22-year-old previously lived with Connor for over three years, but found out that he went on a date with another woman behind her back during his pre-show interview.

Before entering the villa, Connor told ITV: “I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends.”

“I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

Addressing Connor’s comments, Stevie-Leigh told The Sun: “I never thought he had cheated on me but from some of the stuff he has said it appears that he did.”

“It’s such a massive shock. He told me he was going to see A Star is Born with two male friends – I had no reason to suspect him.”

“To find out like that it was another girl is awful. He seems to be saying all sorts. I didn’t know he had slept with 100 girls,” she continued.

“When he boasted about having a threesome on the first date I just felt sick. But there’s no hard feelings and I hope Sophie is treated well by him.”

Connor’s ex also branded him “very money driven”, but said she doesn’t think he’s interested in fame.

She said: “Connor has always been very money driven, I don’t think he’s on there to be famous. When we were out in Australia he would work every day. He would get up at 5am to make sure he was earning as much as possible.”

“I was approached for Love Island last year, he told me I’d never get on it so I never expected him to apply for it. It’s mad seeing him on TV because I keep thinking ‘that’s my Connor’ even though he’s not anymore…”

“He was my best mate and from what friends have said it doesn’t sound like he’s the boy I fell in love with. It sounds like he’s coming across as a f***boy.”

In response to Stevie-Leigh’s comments, a source close to Connor said: “Stevie-Leigh and Connor’s relationship was very on and off so it’s not fair to say he ever cheated on her.”

Last night, viewers watched Connor fume after new boy Connagh picked his partner Sophie Piper in the re coupling.

Over the past few days, viewers have slammed Connor’s ‘controlling’ behaviour towards Sophie.

The show’s voiceover Iain Stirling branded his behaviour as “toxic masculinity”, and Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill has warned Sophie to “be careful” with him.