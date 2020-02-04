In Casa Amor, Callum has been smitten with newcomer Molly.

Love Island: Callum admits he has ‘no sexual attraction’ to Shaughna

Last night, Love Island fans were shocked as Casa Amor was announced, and the male contestants left the villa.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s episode, viewers were left on a cliff hanger, as the preview revealed that Callum kisses Casa Amor entry Molly.

In a challenge, Molly is told to kiss the tallest boy, who happens to be Callum.

Model Molly had her eye on Callum from the moment he set foot in Casa Amor. The scaffolder is currently coupled up with Shaughna in the original villa.

Shaughna realises that Callum will be receiving a kiss in Casa Amor, as the girls play the same games with the new boys, and grows upset.

In the preview, Callum can be heard saying that he has “a sexual attraction” to Molly – but does not feel the same about Shaughna.

Shaughna has been questioning their relationship since Casa Amor began, as a number of the guys left gifts for their partners under their pillows before they snuck off to Casa Amor.

Paige, Demi and Siannise received tokens from their partners Finley, Luke T and Nas, with Shuiaghna branding Callum an “idiot” for not doing the same.

“Mate, I’m not even joking. Every time I took at Molly I’m like… it takes me… it’s mad,” he told the boys last night.

“Every time I look at Molly, I’m like: ‘Wow.'”

Speaking later in the Beach Hut, he said: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say?”

“As soon as she walked through the door I think everything thought: ‘She’s a rocket.'”