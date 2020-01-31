Love Island bosses set to shake up the villa as Casa Amor approaches

The "sexiest singles" are en route to the villa

Love Island bosses set to shake up the villa as Casa Amor...

Casa Amor is just around the corner for the Winter Love Island contestants.

According to reports, the controversial challenge is due to make a return, with a number of new islanders en route to the villa to tempt the current contestants into coupling up with them.

A TV insider has claimed that Casa Amor is being set up in a villa a short distance from the current South African mansion.

A telly source told The Sun: “Bosses are determined to cause a real stir this year with Casa Amor and have drafted in the sexiest singles yet.”

“The new Cape Town Casa Amor is just a short distance away from the main villa and as the girls and boys split, there’ll be tons of temptation in the form of gorgeous bombshells hoping to turn heads.”

“The decor will feature phrases from this year’s series such as ‘Shoot Your Shot’ and ‘Trust In Your Sauce’ written on the walls.”

The current islanders recently had a high stakes recoupling, which saw Leanne leave the villa.

In the recoupling, Finn chose to couple up with Paige, Luke T chose to couple up with Siannise, Callum chose to couple up with Shaughna, Luke M chose to couple up with Jess, Wallace chose to couple up with Rebecca, Nas chose to couple up with Demi, and Mike chose to couple up with Sophie.

Casa Amor is one of the show’s most controversial challenges – with former Love Island stars calling for it to be axed.