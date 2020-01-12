Love Island bosses reveal whether or not Caroline Flack could return next season

Caroline is currently taking a break from the UK

Love Island bosses have confirmed that Caroline Flack could return to present the next Love Island series.

The presenter is currently taking some time away from the public spotlight after being arrested in December for an alleged assault involving her partner Lewis Burton.

She will face trial for the alleged incident in March of 2020.

Show runner Amanda Stavri told The Sun that Love Island bosses are in “constant contact” with Caroline.

Caroline is currently taking a break from the UK by spending time in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the new villa, commissioning editor Amanda said: “We are continuing to talk to Caroline.”

“We are in constant contact and the door is open.”

Laura Whitmore is taking over Caroline’s presenting role as the new Winter Love Island kicks off tonight.

When announcing her appointment as presenter of the show, the star paid homage to Caroline.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show,” she posted to Instagram.

“I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down.”

“She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.