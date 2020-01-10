Love Island boss reveals whether Caroline Flack will return as host

The presenter was forced to step down as host after she was arrested for assault

Love Island bosses have confirmed the “door is open” for Caroline Flack to return as the show’s host.

The 40-year-old stepped down as the host of Love Island last month, after she was arrested for assault following an incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

After quitting the show, Caroline fled to Los Angeles to take a break from the spotlight, but the presenter has been in contact with ITV bosses.

Speaking to the Mirror, Love Island commissioning editor Amanda Stavri said: “We are continuing to talk to Caroline. We are in constant contact and the door is open.”

Caroline was arrested at her home for assault by beating on December 12, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of the morning.

The 40-year-old appeared in court last month, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis also appeared in court to support Caroline, and has denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

For the upcoming series of Love Island, which premieres on Sunday, Caroline has been replaced by Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore.