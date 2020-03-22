Love Island among TV shows under threat due to COVID-19

"We wouldn’t be behaving in a responsible way if we weren’t having [these] conversations"

Love Island has been named as one of many UK shows whose scheduled filming may be disrupted due to the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an ITV insider, meetings are due to take place next week to asses the fate of the ITV filming schedule.

The source alleged to The Sun that it is “highly unlikely” the upcoming series will air in June as previously intended.

“A huge amount of work goes into Love Island and to pull everything together in a very short space of time would be near impossible,” the source alleged.

“Casting aside, they need to think about all the paperwork necessary, the show’s insurance and all the tests that cast members must undergo.”

“The team are also very conscious that if overseas travel restrictions are not lifted in time, filming in Mallorca as normal will be ruled out of the question.”

The Great British Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent are also under question.

“We wouldn’t be behaving in a responsible way if we weren’t having conversations about whether or not we should go ahead,” the source continued.