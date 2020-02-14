Home Top Story Love Island: A second couple have made their relationship OFFICIAL

Clodagh Meaney
Following on from Paige and Finley making their relationship official, another couple took advantage of the romantic day that’s in it and became boyfriend and girlfriend.

After the dramatic re-coupling which saw Shaughna dumped from the Island, Luke T decided to ask Siannise to be his girlfriend.

With help from Luke M and the rest of the boys, Luke T made a paper crown for his Princess and devised a romantic treasure trail.

 

Siannise was guided along the path by Luke T’s wingman Luke M, until she finally reached the place where the pair shared their first kiss, the daybeds.

It is there where he romantically asked Siannise to be his girlfriend, to which she responded “100 percent yes.”

Taking to Twitter, fans gushed about the romantic gesture.

 

Love Island returns Sunday night at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.

