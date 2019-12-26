Louise Thompson reminds followers that ‘family comes first’ as she visits loved-one in hospital

The reality star has praised NHS staff for looking after her relative

Louise Thompson has reminded her followers about the importance of family, after visiting a loved-one in hospital.

Taking to Instagram, the former Made in Chelsea star shared a photo of her and her brother Sam posing next to their poorly relative in London’s St Thomas Hospital on Christmas Day.

The family member can be seen lying in a hospital bed, but Louise covered their face by drawing a heart over it.

She captioned the post: “Visiting my hero in hospital on Xmas day. A tough pill to swallow. And a serious reminder that family comes first. And love. ALWAYS.”

“He knows that because I’m lucky enough to tell him, please tell your family (or those closest to you – whatever form that may be) you love them too. Those words are so precious and more important than any material objects.”

She continued: “Also I want to give a HUGGGGEEEE thanks to all the nhs staff that work over the Xmas period. You guys are AMAZING! Every time I step into that hospital I am overwhelmed with how dedicated every individual is.”

“And the spirit that all of the doctors and nurses had today despite working on this special day when they could be with spending time with their families actually brings me to tears. I love you guys too. You are saving lives and bringing comfort to so many.”

“Love to everyone going through a ‘not so perfect’ Xmas ❤️❤️❤️,” she added.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: