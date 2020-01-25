This is SO random!

Louise Redknapp caught up in legal battle over Peppa Pig song

Louise Redknapp has been caught up in a million-pound legal battle over a Peppa Pig song.

According to the Mirror, the company behind Peppa Pig were accused of copying Louise’s hit song ‘Naked’, which she released back in 1996 after going solo.

The people who wrote ‘Naked’ launched legal action against Entertainment One, as they believe the song ‘Peppa’s Party Time’ is an infringement of copyright.

However, the newspaper has reported that the dispute was settled by the company behind Peppa Pig.

Sources have said the composers are now entitled to all future royalties, and are also entitled to backdated royalties – which could earn them up to £1 million.

Louise released ‘Naked’ back in 1996, after quitting girl band Eternal the year before.