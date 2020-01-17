Louise McSharry set to present brand new radio show

She is finally getting her dream show!

Louise McSharry is set to present a brand new radio show on RTE 2FM.

The station announced the show today on Twitter.

The presenter returned to the station following maternity leave after she give birth to her second son, Ted.

📣@louisemcsharry is back in the building 🙌🏼 Catch her on air from next weekend 😎⏰9-11am. pic.twitter.com/m8Wi5YCrY8 — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) January 17, 2020

The brand new weekend show will start next Saturday January 25th from 9am – 11am.

Taking to Twitter, Louise expressed her excitement for her upcoming return to the airwaves.

“Back on RTE 2fm as of next Saturday morning!,” she wrote.

“After years of begging, I’m finally getting to do a show with an emphasis on speech, and covering the topics we all chat about here and with our friends and family.”

In a previous interview with Goss.ie in 2016, Louise said: “I just want a talk show, a radio talk show, and I’ll keep saying that until I get it – and that’s really it, that’s all I want in life.”

Louise left her previous music show aired on weeknights, in the capable hands of colleague and friend Tara Stewart.