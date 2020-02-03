'Won't be going back on there again'

Louis Tomlinson SLAMS BBC Breakfast show after presenters ‘go in’ on him

Louis Tomlinson has slammed BBC breakfast show after the presenters “go in” on him.

The 28-year-old appeared on the show this morning to discuss his debut solo album Walls.

After presenters moved swiftly through topics from the death of his mother to his rumoured feud with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, Louis hit back at them.

“You’ve had a bit of a spat with Zayn, how’s that going?” they asked.

“God, you’re properly going in here today aren’t you…” Louis responded.

“People will be interested,” responded the presenter.

Louis added: “Yeah they will but people pick up on every little thing I say and I’m just not ready yet to have that conversation.”

The presenters then asked Louis about a potential One Direction reunion to which he jibed: “You’ve ticked them all off.”

Adding: “You’ve gone trauma, Zayn and now we’re finally on this one.”

Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Louis slammed the show revealing he “won’t be going back on there again.”

“Love to all my fans for always having my back he added.

Louis appeared on the show to promote his brand new album Walls which is out now.