Lottie Ryan reveals the sweet secret tribute she made to late father Gerry Ryan on Dancing With the Stars

“For the first time in my life I am lost for words..."

Lottie Ryan has revealed the sweet tribute she made to her late father, legendary Irish radio personality Gerry Ryan.

The 2FM reporter, who scooped the glitter ball trophy last night as she won the Dancing With the Stars series alongside pro dance partner Pasquale La Rocca, explained that she feels her father had a hand in her win.

Lottie told the Irish Sun: “For the first time in my life I am lost for words, it’s been a roller-coaster of a day.”

“I woke up this morning thinking I was going to be in the semi-finals and next thing we knew, we were dancing in the finals. I can’t believe it.”

Mentioning her father Gerry, she said: “I think he definitely had a had in this win, he definitely was helping me out tonight — I wore his microphone pin.”

“I’m not religious but when things happen at around the same time it does make you think . . . really nice thoughts.”

Despite her tribute to her father, Lottie dedicated last night’s win to another man – her dance partner Pasquale.

The pair worked seamlessly together over the course of the series, and stepped it up to win last night’s pushed forward final.

“This man has just been life changing, the things he has taught me, how he has pushed me, and I just can’t thank you enough for everything you have done,” she said.

Last night’s show was set to be the semi-final, but the national broadcaster choose to push the final ahead by one week to protect the health of staff and crew amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.