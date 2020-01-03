Lottie Ryan responds to claims that she has an ‘advantage’ on Dancing With the Stars

Some fans criticized Lottie’s selection for the show

Entertainment reporter Lottie Ryan has defended herself from criticism regarding her dancing experience, after being announced for RTE’s Dancing With the Stars.

Some fans criticized Lottie’s selection for the show, claiming that she would have an advantage over other contestants due to having a dance background.

It was claimed that she had “trained” as a dance performer in New York in her youth, and gave dance lessons to children.

“Training as a dancer in NYC is definitely an exaggeration. I took a few drop-in classes while on holidays with my family one year many moons ago,” she told The Sun.

“But yes, I did teach hip hop to kids for a while which truthfully is no help at all to me right now – Ballroom and Latin are completely differnet disciplines!”

“And I’ve never danced with a partner before. It’s like saying a footballer can also just automatically be great at hurling – yes they’re both sports but very different skills.”

“My nerves are pretty bad at the moment if I’m being honest but I’ve just got to learn to keep them under control.”

The show is due to kick off on RTE on Sunday, January 5th.

Stars such as Glenda Gilson, Brian Dowling, Mary Kennedy, Fr Ray Kelly and Olympic boxer Michael Carruth will join Lottie on the dancefloor in the upcoming series.