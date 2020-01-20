EXCLUSIVE: Lottie Ryan opens up about striking the balance between 2FM and Dancing With The Stars

"When I'm in 2FM in the morning everyone is slagging the crap out of me"

EXCLUSIVE: Lottie Ryan opens up about striking the balance between 2FM and...

Lottie Ryan has revealed that she is splitting her time equally between her radio and Dancing With the Stars commitments.

The dancing star revealed that she feels very “lucky” to have the support of her 2FM co-workers.

“I split the day in two. It’s full on but it’s incredibly rewarding,” she said.

“When I’m in 2FM in the morning everyone is slagging the crap out of me and being so supportive.”

“It’s really nice to have everyone behind me. I’m very very lucky.”

Touching on the discussion among some fans about Lottie’s dance background, she told Goss.ie: “I’m not a choreographer.”

“I went to performing arts school as a child so I did dancing as a kid like most people do, but Iv’e never done anything like this before.”

“Latin, ballroom – particularly dancing with someone, with a partner – Iv’e never danced with someone before so that’s a whole thing I had to get used it.”

“It’s a whole new learning experience for me but I’m loving every minute of it.”

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars at 6.30pm on RTE One next Sunday.