Lottie Ryan is the WINNER of RTE’s Dancing With the Stars

2FM reporter Lottie Ryan and pro dancer Pasquale La Rocca have been crowned the winners of Dancing With the Stars.

Grainne Gallanagh, Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Aidan Fogarty battled it out on tonight’s show in the hopes of lifting the glitter ball trophy.

All of the final four couples performed two dances for the show on tonight’s pushed forward final.

Lottie Ryan and Pasquale La Rocca have won Dancing With The Stars ❤️💃🕺 @dwtsirl 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/cDMDi8ICBJ — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 15, 2020

Lottie received two sets of 30 – all tens from the judges – for both dances on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s final vote was decided solely on the result of the public vote, with the professional judge’s scores used as a guide to the voters

For their first dance, Lottie and Pasquale danced the Quickstep to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s duet It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).

For their second dance, Lottie and Pasquale teamed up with Ryan McShane for a Cha-Cha-Cha to Riton x Oliver Heldens’ Turn Me On.

Lottie described the win as “life changing.”

“This journey has been the best thing I have ever said ‘yes’ to. Getting to meet these people, this man…” she said emotionally.

Tonight’s show was set to be the semi-final, with the national broadcaster choosing to push the final ahead by one week to protect the health of staff and crew amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Presenter Jennifer Zamparelli revealed that tonight’s show was shot with “a closed set. No audience. Limited staff.”

“Straight to final. It’s gonna be a weird one but let’s bring some much needed entertainment to people at home.”

Nathan Carter provided the live entertainment on the night.