Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall shares shocking old Facebook post

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has shared an old Facebook post full of “self-hatred.”

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share the post written under the username Louise Ross.

In the Facebook status, Jade asked Santa for “some appropriately sized boobs” and “a body more toned than Nicole Scherzinger’s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:23am PST

“Kinda funny but WOW the self-hatred here,” she began.

Jade said she feels sad knowing how self-conscious she felt just one year before winning the X Factor.

“I feel sad knowing that version of myself in 2010 was so self-conscious she felt the need to post publicly self-deprecating herself.”

Jade revealed that she was just recovering from anorexia and was unaware of the industry she was about to enter.

“Just recovering from anorexia and no idea I was about to be pummelled into an industry that feeds off this kinda negative shit.”

The star happily said that although it’s taken a decade, she loves her imperfect self.

“It’s taken 10 years and while I still have normal days of feeling crap I can honestly say I love my little tittied, sometimes spotty imperfect self and you should too.”

“I’m going into this decade with a whole lotta love for myself,” she concluded.

Jade will be back on television screens this year as she launches Little Mix: The Search along with her bandmates on BBC.