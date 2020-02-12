Top influencer Lisa Jordan announces new weekend radio show

”This is something that has been a dream of mine"

Top Irish influencer Lisa Jordan, known to fans as Just Jordan, has landed her own radio show on Cork’s Red FM.

Lisa is adding a radio show to her extensive repertoire of commitments, which include creating content for her 195,000 Instagram followers and managing her booming beauty business, Luna By Lisa.

The fashion and parenting blogger made the announcement on Instagram, and shared that she will be taking over the airwaves on Saturdays from 2-6pm.

“I am beyond grateful to share with you that I am joining the team at Cork’s Red FM to present my own radio shows,” she penned.

”This is something that has been a dream of mine for a very long time and now I feel I’m ready to take on this new challenge.”

”I have been training with Colm O’Sullivan for the last few months, he has been absolutely amazing at getting me ready for my first show.”

Warning fans that she has limited experience, but can’t wait to be a pro, she said:

“I am nowhere near the level of him or the rest of the red crew but I hope by doing more and more live shows I will gain experience and grow in this area as time goes on.”

“So please tune in this Saturday between 2-6 for my first show… I will need all your support.”

Lisa took to her Instagram story to thank fans for their positivity about her new role.

Revealing that she was “bricking it” to share her career news, she shared: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the positivity under my latest post.”

“Being online can be tough at times but your kindness always shines through.”