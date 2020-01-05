Linkin Park star Chester Bennington’s widow remarries on their wedding anniversary

New Years Eve is a poignant and meaningful date

Linken Park singer Chester Bennginton’s widow Talinda Bennington has reportedly remarried.

The event is alleged to have taken place on their wedding anniversary.

Talinda reportedly tied the knot with firefighter Michael Fredman, according to TMZ.

The wedding took place on New Years Eve, according to the report.

The couple are said to have wed at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii.

New Years Eve is a poignant and meaningful date for Talinda, having wed Chester on the same day in 2005.

Chester died by suicide in 2017.

Talinda announced her engagement via social media.

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy,” she wrote at the time.

“That death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.”

Since her first husband’s death, Talinda has honoured his memory by becoming a vocal mental health activist.