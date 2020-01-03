Line of Duty confirmed for 2020 return

The BBC have confirmed that everyone’s favourite anti-corruption detectives will return to our screens this year for a brand new series.

In a trailer showcasing all the programmes set to air this year, AC-12’s Kate Fleming, played by Vicky McClure, can be seen glancing into a microscope, and then over her shoulder.

The fifth series of the show concluded on May 5th 2019, leaving fans on a cliffhanger and longing for more.

The show’s writer Jed Mercurio told RadioTimes last October that filming would begin in 2020, and he hoped to have the show aired this year too.

Fans were left waiting for two-years to see the last season of the show once season 4 concluded.

Jed took time out from the show to work on another hit BBC programme Bodyguard starring Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Keeley Hawes who also starred in Line of Duty.

The show also features Martin Compston as D.C Steve Arnott and Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Filmed in Belfast, the show will welcome Kelly Macdonald to play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson – the next subject under an investigation by AC-12.

Fans were left with questions at the end of season 5 surrounding Operation Pear Tree and the identity of corrupt officer ‘H’.