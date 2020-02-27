Home Top Story Liam Payne splits from model girlfriend Maya Henry

Liam Payne splits from model girlfriend Maya Henry

"He is single and is looking to the future.”

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Instagram

Liam Payne has reportedly ended his romance with girlfriend Maya Henry.

The couple were together for six months and were regularly photographed holding hands and looking cosy.

The pair were reportedly on and off during their relationship, with Maya focused on her modelling career while Liam juggled co-parenting his son Bear with former partner Cheryl and his music career.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the Hugo X Liam Payne Bodywear Campaign party at Flannels on December 4, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)

A source told The Sun : “Things between Liam and Maya had been rocky recently and they eventually decided to call it a day.”

“He was extremely busy at the end of last year and when he eventually stopped, they were both able to re-evaluate exactly what they want.”

“They decided to go their separate ways but he isn’t moping and wants to put it behind him.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the Hugo X Liam Payne Bodywear Campaign party at Flannels on December 4, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)

“He has been telling people he is single and is looking to the future.”

The former couple began dating in 2018, but were on and off before confirming their relationship at the end of 2019.

Representatives for both Liam and Maya hev been contacted for comment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR