Liam Payne splits from model girlfriend Maya Henry

Liam Payne has reportedly ended his romance with girlfriend Maya Henry.

The couple were together for six months and were regularly photographed holding hands and looking cosy.

The pair were reportedly on and off during their relationship, with Maya focused on her modelling career while Liam juggled co-parenting his son Bear with former partner Cheryl and his music career.

A source told The Sun : “Things between Liam and Maya had been rocky recently and they eventually decided to call it a day.”

“He was extremely busy at the end of last year and when he eventually stopped, they were both able to re-evaluate exactly what they want.”

“They decided to go their separate ways but he isn’t moping and wants to put it behind him.”

“He has been telling people he is single and is looking to the future.”

The former couple began dating in 2018, but were on and off before confirming their relationship at the end of 2019.

Representatives for both Liam and Maya hev been contacted for comment.