Liam Payne praises ‘understanding’ ex Cheryl for parenting their son

Liam Payne has praised his ex-partner Cheryl Cole for her parenting.

The singer explained that Cheryl takes on the primary parenting role in their son Bear’s life while he is on tour.

Speaking in a new video for British Vogue, the former One Direction star explained that he misses his son while he’s performing abroad.

“If I could fit one person in my bag, it would have to be my son,” he said.

“It’s hard being out on the road and missing him, working away as much as I do.”

“His mum’s super understanding with me, she takes great care of him. I always know he’s really well looked after,” he told the In The Bag series.