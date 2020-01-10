Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend opens up about their relationship ahead of Love Island appearance

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend opens up about their relationship ahead of Love Island...

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend has opened about their relationship, ahead of her appearance on Love Island.

Paige Turley previously dated the Scottish singer-songwriter for 18 months, and it’s believed she inspired his hit song Someone You Loved.

Speaking to The Sun about her former romance with Lewis, Paige said: “He’s terrible with women. He never had a chat-up line as such, as we went through college together.”

“I kind of just fell into it. It was never like he tried to chat me up or such. It just kind of happened quite naturally.”

“It was never like a moment where I could go, ‘Oh, that was the turning point.’ It was just friendship level and then…”

Despite their split, Paige confirmed she’s still friendly with Lewis, and thinks he’ll find her appearance on Love Island funny.

“I think Lewis will find the fact I’m on the show quite funny. But you never know, he might even vote,” she said.

“Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You’ve seen his social media, he’s a very witty, funny guy. So he’ll probably make a total joke about it.”

When asked how she would feel if they played Lewis’ song over clips of her in the villa, she said: “I mean, it’s a great song. It’s relatable, and it would probably fit right in. That will be my walk-in song, probably.”