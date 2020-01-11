Lewis Capaldi scoops multiple Brit Award nominations

Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for four Brit Awards.
The Scottish singer-songwriter released his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent last year, which has gone down a hit with fans worldwide.
The nominations for the 2020 Brit Awards were announced this evening, and London rapper Dave also received four nods.
Other big names on the nominee list include former 1D star Harry Styles, who released his second solo album last year, and grime artist Stormzy.
This year’s ceremony takes place on February 18 in London, and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Male Solo Artist Of The Year
- Dave
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Female Solo Artist Of The Year
- Charli XCX
- FKA Twigs
- Freya Ridings
- Mabel
- Mahalia
Group Of The Year
- Bastille
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- D Block Europe
- Foals
New Artist Of The Year
- Aitch
- Dave
- Lewis Capaldi
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Song Of The Year
- AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
- Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
- Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location
- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
- Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
- Tom Walker – Just You And I
Album Of The Year
- Dave – Psychodrama
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
- Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
International Male Solo Artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
- Tyler, The Creator
International Female Solo Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Ray
- Lizzo