Lewis Capaldi reveals Someone You Loved is NOT about Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that Someone You Loved is not about ex girlfriend Paige Turley.

It has been widely speculated that the Love Island favourite inspired the musician’s top hit.

In an interview with Australian music channel VMusic, Lewis said that the song is about grief rather than a break up.

“The song is not about a lady who I was in a romantic relationship with. It’s about my grandmother, who is dead. F*ck.

“She died a few years ago. Your classic death, not coming back that sort of thing.

“One day I sat down at my piano, after the death, and I started messing around”.

Lewis and Paige had an amicable split, with Lewis even saying he was rooting for his ex to do well in the villa.

Ahead of entering the show, Paige said: “I think Lewis will find the fact I’m on the show funny. You never know, he might even vote.”

“Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You’ve seen his social media.”

“He’s a very witty, funny guy, so he’ll probably make a total joke about it.”