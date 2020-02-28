Lewis Capaldi romantically linked to Scottish university student

Lewis Capaldi is reportedly dating Scottish university student Catherine Halliday.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old singer and the 21-year-old student have been spotted on a string of dates recently.

Onlookers have told the newspaper that the pair enjoyed a meal at Prezzo in Lewis’ hometown of West Lothian on Wednesday.

The source said: “They were being very flirty and seemed to be having fun — both laughing and joking a lot, touching hands and being tactile.”

“You’d never know he was one of the biggest stars in the country and it’s a very low key place to go and eat but he obviously doesn’t go in for all the fancy celebrity stuff.”

“They were holding hands as they left and went for the car, and Lewis posed for a couple of photos with fans and then climbed into a Fiesta and drove off.”

A ‘pal’ also told the outlet: “They met a few months ago through mutual friends and were in Ibiza together at the same time, but have decided to keep things quiet for now and just see how things end up working out.”

“They get on great and support each other, but neither of them want to put any pressure on it at all at the moment. They’re just enjoying their time together.”

The news comes after Lewis recently denied rumours that his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ was written about his ex Paige Turley – who won the most recent series of Love Island on Sunday with Finley Tapp.

During his acceptance speech at the BRIT Awards earlier this month, Lewis said: “Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can now see every night on Love Island…”

“But it’s actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago, and I hope to God ITV don’t contact her to be on a reality dating TV show.”